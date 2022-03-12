Hover to Zoom
Dove Men+Care 48-Hour Sweat & Odor Protection Clean Comfort Travel Size Deodorant Stick
0.5 ozUPC: 0007940006799
Product Details
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant is tough on sweat,
- Gentle on skin
- Improved formula with vitamin E and Triple Action Moisturizer
- 48-hour sweat and odor protection
- Designed with Triple Action Moisturizer, our antiperspirant for men helps retain skin moisture and protect against irritation for more comfortable underarms