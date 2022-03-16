Looking for a dry spray antiperspirant for men that’s designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident? Try Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant. Our Extra Fresh dry spray provides powerful 48-hour protection against sweat and odor for lasting freshness. This antiperspirant deodorant dry spray is formulated with our Triple Action Moisturizer to deliver active skin moisturization and helps protect against skin irritation. It's tough on sweat, not on skin. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant features an energizing citrus scent to invigorate your senses and leave you feeling fresh all day. Simply shake well and spray Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant in an even layer onto each of your underarms for best results. You now have the powerful protection you need. Looking for more Dove Men+Care skin care products? Try the full range of Dove Men+Care products, including body washes, face and body bars, antiperspirant deodorants, dry spray antiperspirant deodorants, hair and skin care products. All Dove products are cruelty-free, following Dove's global commitment not to test on animals. Dove Men+Care champion active fathers and the need for paid paternity leave. Find out more about their work in celebrating fatherhood and raising awareness around parental leave on the Dove Men+Care site.

