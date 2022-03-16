Dove Men+Care Eucalyptus Birch is an antiperspirant deodorant dry spray designed for men who are looking for Nature Inspired products that work. Our skin-friendly dry spray was created with a plant-based moisturizer and a non-irritant formula that moisturizes and cares for the skin. Combined with a premium and refreshing Eucalyptus fragrance, it provides 48-hour odor and wetness protection, keeping men feeling fresh & confident throughout the day.