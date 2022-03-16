Dove Men+Care Blue Eucalyptus Body and Face Wash is inspired by ingredients found in nature and delivers fast-acting moisture and freshness every single time you use it. Designed just for men, it harnesses the intensely hydrating power of Dove's Micromoisture technology to leave skin clean and smooth, and lightly fragranced with the cool, bracing scent of blue eucalyptus. At Dove, we believe a men’s shower gel should deliver effective cleansing and moisturizing as well as an experience that leaves one feeling refreshed and rejuvenated in mind and body. Blue eucalyptus and birch and this cleanser's fresh shower gel formula transform your daily ritual into a relaxing, uplifting experience that gets your day off to a good start.

HYDRATION FOR MEN Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash is a hydrating body wash for men specially designed to cleanse and moisturize body and face

RELAX AND UPLIFT A shower gel inspired by nature, ingredients include blue eucalyptus and birch to transform every shower into a relaxing, uplifting experience

POWERFUL MOISTURIZING This shower gel for men uses Dove Men+Care Micromoisture formula, which delivers more hydration and a cool kick with every wash

INSPIRED BY NATURE A high-impact men's body wash made with ingredients found in nature, this shower gel is safe on skin and easy on the environment

INNOVATION FOR MEN Using Dove Men+Care's state-of-the-art technology and the latest science, our men's body wash cleanses, hydrates and invigorates

A FRESH OPTION With the cool, invigorating scent of blue eucalyptus, this moisturizing cleanser is a great alternative to charcoal body wash and other dry skin body washes