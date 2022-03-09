Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set Perspective: front
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set Perspective: back
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set Perspective: left
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set Perspective: right
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set Perspective: bottom
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set

1 ctUPC: 0007940048714
This Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort skin care gift set is perfect for active men who want to feel fresh and clean through an active the day. This gym-ready men's skin care products contains the essential men's grooming products needed for a great morning workout and skin care routine or long day. The set includes one 12oz 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, one 2.7oz antiperspirant deodorant and one 13.5oz body wash and face wash cleanser.