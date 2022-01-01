Hover to Zoom
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Gift Set
1 ctUPC: 0007940048716
Product Details
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort skin care gift box includes one Clean Comfort shampoo and conditioner, one antiperspirant stick, one dry spray antiperspirant and one body wash and face wash cleanser
- Dries instantly, soothes and protects your underarms for 48-hours of sweat and odor protection
- Features a soft linen fragrance to keep you feeling fresh and confident
- Made with a plant-based cleanser and skin-strengthening nutrients for healthier, smoother skin
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant is part of a skin care for men regimen that is tough on sweat, not on skin with an improved formula of vitamin E and Triple Action Moisturizer
- Dove Men+Care Dermacare Scalp Dandruff Defense Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner is a cleanser designed specifically for men with fine and thinning hair, or concerned about hair loss