Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Micro Moisture Body + Face Wash
23.5 fl ozUPC: 0001111139462
Product Details
Clean Comfort body and face wash, developed specifically for men's skin.
- Cleanse with care: The skin cleansing efficacy and men’s skin care you need, all in one product
- Comforting clean: This hydrating face and body wash delivers skin cleansing with a crisp, fresh scent to help you feel clean and refreshed long after you shower
- Designed for men: Men’s skin care is different. Men sweat more, have thicker skin and lose hydration faster. Our body wash is developed for men’s skin to keep it healthy and protected from dryness
- From the No.1 dermatologist recommended men’s brand: This face and body wash washes away without leaving residue on your skin. It’s also just as effective for cleansing hands
- Hydrates skin: Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash is unlike regular body soap. It’s effective against germs and leaves your skin feeling healthy and strong
- Micromoisture technology: The only face and body wash powered by MicroMoisture Technology, which activates on skin and is clinically proven to fight dry skin better than a regular cleanser