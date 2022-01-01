Hover to Zoom
Dove Men+Care Cool Fresh Antiperspirant Stick
2.7 ozUPC: 0007940053552
Product Details
Now in a New + Improved Formula for even better skin protection, stay dry all day with powerful sweat protection from Dove Men+Care Cool Fresh Antiperspirant Stick. The best antiperspirant deodorant stick for men combats sweat while protecting your skin. This antiperspirant deodorant for men leaves you with a clean, refreshing scent so you can stay smelling constantly good throughout the day.
- 48 Hour Sweat and Body Odor Protection
- Clinically Proven, Non-Irritant Formula Infused with 1/4 Moisturiser Technology
- Tough on Sweat, Not on Skin