Looking for a bar soap for men that cleanses while also helping protect from dry skin? Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body and Face Bar contains purifying grains and delivers a deep, refreshing clean that leaves skin feeling hydrated and strong. Dove Men+Care Body and Face Bar effectively washes away bacteria, nourishes your skin. Body and face soap bar goes beyond just delivering a deep clean: it helps to protect skin from feeling tight and dry with its unique formula made for men’s skin. With ¼ moisturizing cream, the Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body and Face Bar nourishes for skin that feels healthy and strong. This body soap and face soap bar helps to maintain skin’s hydration levels and protect skin against dryness. Plus, its formula is non-comedogenic and mild and gentle enough to use on your face. To use, wet the body bar in the shower and massage into your face and body to create a light foam before rinsing thoroughly. The lather rinses cleanly away without leaving behind a greasy feel. Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body and Face Bar has a classic scent, and is clinically proven to fight skin dryness. This body bar not only cleanses, but also leaves your skin feeling healthy and strong

