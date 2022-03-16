Men’s skin is 25% thicker and contains higher levels of protein. That means more sweat, lower hydration levels, and easily irritated skin. So, forget about harsh soaps. Try Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body and Face Wash, made with purifying grains, to your men’s skin care and shower routine!Typical soap for men strips away oil and other essential skin components leaving you with dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Dove Men+Care is a mild cleanser with plant-based moisturizers and skin-strengthening nutrients to help rebuild skin and skin proteins. Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash is an easy-to-rinse, hydrating body wash that is clinically proven to fight dry skin better than a regular men’s body soap or shower gel. It is also gentle enough to use as a face wash for men. Deep Clean is made with purifying grains for a deeply refreshing clean. It’s also just as effective for cleansing hands. For best use, squeeze Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash on to your palm and rub your hands together to work the shower gel into a light foam to activate the MicroMoisture Technology. Apply to your body and face. Rinse thoroughly. Dove Men+Care champion active fathers and the need for paid paternity leave. Find out more about their work in celebrating fatherhood and raising awareness around parental leave on the Dove Men+Care site. And as part of our commitment towards sustainability, each Dove Men+Care body and face wash bottle is recyclable and made with 100% recycled plastic and is PETA certified Cruelty Free.

MICROMOISTURE TECHNOLOGY: The only face and body wash powered by MicroMoisture Technology, which activates on skin and is clinically proven to fight dry skin better than regular body and face wash

CLEANSE WITH CARE: The skin cleansing efficacy and men’s skin care you need, all in one product. It’s effective against germs and lea