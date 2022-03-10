Dove Men+ Care Extra Fresh Body & Face Soap Bars
Product Details
Looking for a bar that leaves skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and invigorated? Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar delivers a deep, refreshing clean and hydration. Unlike an ordinary bar soap or body soap that can dry out skin, this bar is formulated with more moisturizer to help maintain skin’s moisture and hydration levels, leaving it feeling healthy, smooth and comfortable.
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar is specifically designed for men to give skin a deep clean, while leaving it hydrated and healthy. This 3 in 1 bar is gentle enough to be used not only for the body, but also as a facial cleanser and shaving product. To use, moisten the body bar with water and work it into a light foam between your hands. Massage onto your face and body before rinsing thoroughly.
- 3 In 1 Skin Cleanser For Body, Face, And Shaving: Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face bar formulation is so hydrating and gentle on skin that you can also use it to wash your face or to shave
- Refreshing Clean: Feel clean and invigorated with this hydrating face and body bar and enjoy its crisp, refreshing scent of Mandarin Citrus, Patchouli, and Rosemary
- Designed For Men: Men’s skin care is different; Men sweat more, have thicker skin and lose hydration faster; Dove Men+Care is specifically developed for men’s skin to protect it against skin dryness
- Cleanse With Care: The skin cleansing efficacy and men’s skin care you need, all in one product; It’s also just as effective for cleansing hands
- Hydrate Your Skin: Unlike a regular bar soap that can dry out skin, Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar deeply cleans and hydrates skin, leaving skin feeling smooth and comfortable
- This face and body bar is formulated with more moisturizer than ordinary soap bar and washes off easily to leave skin feeling healthy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate , Stearic Acid , Sodium Tallowate Or Sodium Palmitate , Lauric Acid , Sodium Isethionate , Water , Sodium Stearate , Cocamidopropyl Betaine Or Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate , Sodium Cocoate Or Sodium Palm Kernelate , Fragrance , Microcrystalline Wax , Sodium Chloride , Propylene Glycol , Tetrasodium EDTA , Tetrasodium Etidronate , Green 5 , Iron Oxides , Red 30 Lake , Titanium Dioxide , Yellow 5 Lake , Yellow 6 . Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate , Stearic Acid , Sodium Tallowate Or Sodium Palmitate , Sodium Stearate , Water ( Aqua ) , Sodium Isethionate , Lauric Acid , Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate , Sodium Cocoate Or Sodium Palm Kernelate , Fragrance ( Parfum ) , Dipropylene Glycol , Sodium Chloride , Propylene Glycol , Tetrasodium EDTA , Tetrasodium Etidronate , Green 5 ( Ci 61570 ) , Orange 4 ( Ci 15510 ) , Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More