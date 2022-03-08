This Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh skin care gift set is perfect for active men who want to feel fresh and clean through an active day. This gym-ready men's skin care products contain the essential men's grooming products needed for a great morning workout and skin care routine or long day. The set includes one 12oz 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, one 2.7oz antiperspirant deodorant and one 13.5oz body wash and face wash cleanser. Dove Men + Care Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioners make hair stronger and more resilient so that men can pursue their active lifestyles. Dove Men+Care Dermacare Scalp Dandruff Defense Shampoo + Conditioner is designed specifically for men that want dandruff relief. With regular use, the formula, with caffeine, improves men’s scalp health and helps eliminate flakes with Pyrithione Zinc. It also helps strengthen hair, leaving it visibly healthy, thicker and resilient, while helping to control and eliminate dandruff flakes.

Dove Men+Care antiperspirant deodorant provides powerful 48-hour protection against sweat and odor. This antiperspirant for men is formulated with our Triple Action Moisturizer and vitamin E to deliver active skin moisturization and helps protect against skin irritation. It's tough on sweat, not on skin. Typical soap for men strips away oil and other essential skin components, leaving you with dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Dove Men+Care is a mild cleanser with plant-based moisturizers and skin-strengthening nutrients to help rebuild skin and skin proteins. Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash is an easy-to-rinse, hydrating body wash that is clinically proven to fight dry skin better than a regular men’s body soap or shower gel. It is also gentle enough to use as a face wash for men.