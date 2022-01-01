Hover to Zoom
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Gift Set
1 ctUPC: 0007940048717
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Dove Men+Care Extra fresh skin care gift box includes one Extra Fresh shampoo and conditioner, one antiperspirant stick, one dry spray antiperspirant and one body wash and face wash cleanser.
- These Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh scented skin care products feature an energizing citrus scent to keep you feeling fresh all day.
- This Extra Fresh dry spray antiperspirant deodorant dries instantly and offers powerful 48-hour sweat and odor protection. A must-have in your skin care routine.
- Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Extra Fresh Fresh cleanser functions both as a shampoo and conditioner, simultaneously cleaning and conditioning hair in one step.
- This Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh face and body wash is made with a plant-based cleanser and skin-strengthening nutrients for healthier, smoother skin.
- Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant is part of a skin care for men regimen that is tough on sweat, not on skin with an improved formula of vitamin E and Triple Action Moisturizer.