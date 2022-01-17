Looking for a body wash for men that leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated? Add Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Wash to your shower routine! This body wash for men is specifically designed for men’s skin. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Wash Pump uses its unique MICROMOISTURE technology that activates as you lather the lightweight gel to help hydrate skin and protect it against dryness. Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash is an easy-to-rinse, hydrating body wash that is clinically proven to fight dry skin better than a regular men’s body soap or shower gel. It is also gentle enough to use as a men’s face wash. Extra Fresh has a clean, crisp scent that will leave you feeling fresh.

Designed for men: Men’s skin is different. Men sweat more, have thicker skin and lose hydration faster. Our shower gel is specifically developed for men’s skin to protect it against skin dryness

Made with hydrators from lotion and plant-based cleansers, this face and body wash washes away easily without leaving residue on your skin

Hydrate your skin: Out of Hand Soap? Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body Wash is Just As Effective for Cleaning Hands

Refreshing clean: Feel clean and invigorated with this hydrating face and body wash and enjoy its crisp, refreshing scent of Mandarin Citrus, Patchouli, and Rosemary

Care for the planet: Each Dove Men+Care body wash bottle is recyclable & made with 100% recycled plastic and is PETA certified Cruelty Free