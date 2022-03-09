Dove Men+Care Hair Care Active & Fresh 3 in 1
Product Details
This Dove Men+Care SportCare Active+Fresh skin care gift set is perfect for active men who want to feel fresh and clean through an active day. This gym-ready men's skin care products contain the essential men's grooming products needed for a great morning workout and skin care routine or long day. The set includes one 12oz 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, one 2.7oz antiperspirant deodorant and one 13.5oz body wash and face wash cleanser. Dove Men + Care Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioners make hair stronger and more resilient so that men can pursue their active lifestyles. Dove Men+Care Dermacare Scalp Dandruff Defense Shampoo + Conditioner is designed specifically for men that want dandruff relief. With regular use, the formula, with caffeine, improves men’s scalp health and helps eliminate flakes with Pyrithione Zinc.
- This Dove Men+Care SportCare Active+Fresh 3N1 Body Wash is a cleanser that features MicroMoisture Technology, plant-based cleansers, and skin-strengthening nutrients.
- These Dove Men+Care SportCare Active+Fresh scented skin care products features a fresh citrus and woody scent for a jolt of freshness
- Dove Men+Care SportCare Active+Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant is part of a skin care for men regimen that is tough on sweat, not on skin with a formula of vitamin E and Triple Action Moisturizer.