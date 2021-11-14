Dove Men + Care Lime + Avocado Oil Body Wash for men hydrates skin while offering you a relaxing and invigorating shower experience. Made with natural essential oils and plant-based cleansers, this body wash washes away tough germs and moisturizes your skin. This body wash does what it promises: it's tough on odor, but not on your skin. Hit the reset button for your body and mind from the moment you apply it and take in the natural scents of Lime and Avocado Oil. Sulfate-free and cruelty-free, this natural inspired body wash not only provides care for your skin, but also for the planet. Following Dove's global commitment to more sustainable packaging, we've designed every bottle to be recyclable and made with 100% recyclable plastic. And we're proud of what we've made. If you're looking for further proof, complete your grooming routine with the entire Dove Men + Care naturals range. Pair this body wash with the Dove Men + Care Eucalyptus + Birch Anti-Perspirant or the Dove Men + Care Eucalyptus+ Birch Dry Spray. Or try our Dove Men + Care Body Wash, available in purifying scents like Charcoal + Clove and refreshing ones like Eucalyptus + Cedar.

