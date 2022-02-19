Hover to Zoom
Dove Men+Care Sandalwood + Orange Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick
2.6 ozUPC: 0007940047908
Product Details
For men who want protection that works through busy, active days, this antiperspirant deodorant is made to leave you feeling dry for a full 48 hours. This antiperspirant is one of the strongest defenses against sweat and odor, with natural essential oil extracts, plant-based moisturizer and the soothing aromas of Sandalwood and Orange. This deodorant offers long-lasting performance and comfort because it's tough on sweat, but not on the skin. Swipe with ease to experience a smooth glide and keep your underarms feeling soothed for the long-lasting protection that you need.
- Delivers long-lasting 48-hour protection against odor with a soothing scent derived from natural essential oils
- Cruelty-free natural deodorant for men. Globally, Dove does not test on animals.
- Plant-based moisturizer provides the comfort and protection you need for dry underarms
- The scent of Sandalwood and Orange in this antiperspirant deodorant soothes the senses while providing protection that works.
- Swipe this antiperspirant to experience a smooth glide and no irritation for a long-lasting soothing feeling.