Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste
1.75 ozUPC: 0007940026391
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Dove Men+Care Styling Hair Product Aids are engineered specifically for men’s hair, giving it a stronger and more resilient style so that it can keep up with men’s active lifestyles, no matter what the day brings. Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste creates textured styles with a matte finish that can be reshaped and restyled throughout the day. This is the perfect hair paste hair styling product for active men who desire a natural, textured look combined with a medium hold and a matte finish. It provides the finishing touch to a great hair care mens grooming routine so that men can look and feel their best throughout the day. Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste is designed for daily use and is small enough to travel with you daily.Benefits:
- DOVE SCULPTING HAIR PASTE: Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste creates textured styles with a matte finish that can be reshaped and restyled throughout the day
- MATTE FINISH SCULPTING PASTE: This sculpting hair paste for men delivers a textured look
- with a medium hold.
- STYLE HAIR PASTE DESIGNED FOR MEN: Dove Men+Care Medium Hold Sculpting Paste is designed especially for men's hair needs.
- HAIR PASTE FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: This sculpting paste holds up your textured look and hairstyle throughout your daily activities.