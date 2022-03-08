Dove Men + Care Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioners make hair stronger and more resilient so that men can pursue their active lifestyles. Dove Men + Care Thick & Strong 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner is designed specifically for men that want visibly thicker and fuller hair. With a powerful dual combination of caffeine + calcium, it helps strengthen hair leaving it visibly healthy, thicker and more resilient, with a dual 2-in-1 formula that functions as a shampoo and conditioner so that it cleanses and conditions hair simultaneously, so that it can keep up with men’s active lifestyles and everyday activities that can weaken hair, making it more prone to hair fall from breakage.

Results in visibly thicker and fuller hair

Dove Men+Care Thick and Strong Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner is designed specifically for men with fine and thinning hair, or concerned about hair loss

With caffeine and calcium to help strengthen hair, leaving it visibly healthy, thicker, and resilient