Dove Advanced Care Nourished Beauty Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin. It goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified cruelty-free by PETA. Our antiperspirant deodorant for women, containing 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your underarm skin. A bright, floral scent that opens with juicy, fruity notes of green apple, pear, and melon combined with transparent florals of carnation spice, white jasmine, and lily.

The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant spray helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause