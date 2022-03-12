Is your hair crying out for extra nourishment? Give dry hair some daily hydration with Dove Nourishing Secrets Coconut and Hydration Conditioner. This hydrating hair conditioner is formulated with Nutritive Serum to help lock in essential moisture and leave you with soft and smooth hair. It’s also infused with the exotic scent of coconut water and sweet lime, which is why this Dove conditioner is as refreshing as it is moisturizing.

As well as giving you beautifully scented hair, this nourishing conditioner is formulated with Nutritive Serum to seal moisture into strands without weighing your hair down – making it a great hydrating conditioner for dry hair that helps you get moisturized hair that looks and feels soft and silky-smooth. Perfect for everyday use, Dove Nourishing Secrets Coconut and Hydration Conditioner helps progressively nourish dry hair over time, too. That means that every time you use it, your hair feels supremely soft, smooth and, of course, smells beautifully scented.

How to use: simply massage this moisture into wet hair after shampooing with Dove Nourishing Secrets Coconut and Hydration Shampoo for a gentle, nourishing cleanse. Apply the moisturizing conditioner, focusing in particular on the mid-lengths and ends, and then rinse. This lightweight formula doesn’t weigh hair down and is the perfect dry hair treatment for everyday use.