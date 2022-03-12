Infused with coconut water and sweet lime, Dove Nourishing Secrets Coconut & Hydration Shampoo is one of our best hair care products for dry hair, nourishing hair and helping to lock in essential moisture as it cleanses. From our Dove Nourishing Secrets range and formulated with our Nutritive Serum, this hydrating shampoo locks in essential moisture for beautifully healthy and hydrated hair that’s nourished from root to tip. The lightweight formula won’t weigh hair down and because it’s progressively nourishing, your hair gets better and better, wash after wash. The scent of coconut water and sweet lime in this moisturizing shampoo lifts your mood as well as leaving hair refreshed with every wash. So if you're looking for beautifully scented and moisturized hair that’s deeply nourished and perfectly smooth, this is the perfect addition to your hair care routine.

Formula, with Nutritive Serum, locks in moisture without weighing hair down

Leaves hair clean and revitalized

Protects hair from daily wear and tear

Hair will feel soft, smooth and beautiful

Refreshes with scent of coconut water and sweet lime

Nourishes hair to protect it from dryness