For rough, frizzy and difficult to manage hair, use Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Conditioner. This nourishing conditioner for dry hair helps make it feel smoother, and, with regular use, progressively nourishes the strands deep inside, so that your hair looks and feels supremely soft and manageable with every use. Its formula, with Weightless Nutri-Oils, won’t weigh your hair down. The hydrating conditioner helps to bring dry and frizzy hair under control, progressively nourishing hair at the deepest level with continuous use. Oil treatment for hair has been used as a dry hair treatment that gives silky hair for years. Dove has drawn inspiration from the nourishing power of oils to bring you Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Conditioner to help smooth away roughness and eliminate frizz. Plus, its non-greasy formula won’t weigh hair down. How to use: If you want your hair to feel beautifully smooth and soft, just apply this Dove conditioner to your hair after shampooing, concentrating on the mid-lengths and ends, and then rinse. Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Conditioner for damaged hair is gentle enough to be suitable for daily use.

Conditioner for dry hair helps smooth roughness and control frizz

Formulated with weightless Nutri-Oils, treats dry, frizzy hair

Used regularly, progressively nourishes hair at the deepest level with continuous use

Dove Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Conditioner is suitable for daily use

Leaves dry hair supremely smooth, soft and manageable with every use Non-greasy formula