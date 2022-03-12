Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo Perspective: front
Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo Perspective: back
Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo

12 fl ozUPC: 0007940012403
Product Details

Dove Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner, with a unique blend of weightless Nutri-oils, immediately help to eliminate frizz while deeply nourishing from within for 100% smoothness. Hair is supremely soft and manageable without being greasy or weighed down. Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful.

  • Formulated with weightless Nutri-Oils to treat dry, frizzy hair
  • Gently cleanses for daily use
  • Non-greasy formula
  • Smoothens up to 100% of roughness and controls frizz
  • Progressively nourishes hair at the deepest level

