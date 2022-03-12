Dove Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner, with a unique blend of weightless Nutri-oils, immediately help to eliminate frizz while deeply nourishing from within for 100% smoothness. Hair is supremely soft and manageable without being greasy or weighed down. Every time you use it, your hair is smooth, less frizzy and beautiful.

Formulated with weightless Nutri-Oils to treat dry, frizzy hair

Gently cleanses for daily use

Non-greasy formula

Smoothens up to 100% of roughness and controls frizz

Progressively nourishes hair at the deepest level