Protect your hair from daily wear and tear with Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Conditioner. It gently conditions hair with its mild, nourishing formula, leaving you with the look and feel of soft and silky hair. This moisturizing conditioner nourishes hair from deep within each strand, leaving it up to five times smoother. This is a conditioner for hair that is a touch dry, helping to moisturize hair by giving it a smooth and manageable appearance, but without weighing it down.When used daily this Daily Moisture Conditioner makes hair softer and 10x more resilient to breakage from daily grooming and brushing vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

This Dove conditioner is formulated with Pro-Moisture Complex, which helps to smooth hair on the outside while deeply and progressively nourishing it from within. With regular use, this conditioner helps to make hair look and feel healthier. With every wash, it instantly detangles hair, improving manageability. Gently apply Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Conditioner to wet hair after shampooing, concentrating on the mid-lengths and ends, and then rinse.