Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Shampoo helps to treat the appearance of heat damaged hair so that it looks healthy, strong against breakage and beautiful. This treatment for damaged hair helps to restore your hair’s strength against breakage, making it healthier-looking in the long run. Its unique formula helps to visibly repair and progressively nourish damaged hair with continuous use, so you can help protect your hair against future damage with this nourishing shampoo.

Suitable for daily use

Keratin Repair Actives help repair damage deep inside hair