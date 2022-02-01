Dove White Beauty Bar combines a gentle cleansing formula with Dove's signature 1/4 moisturizing cream to give you softer, smoother, more radiant looking skin vs. ordinary soap. The mild cleansers help your skin to retain its natural moisture rather than stripping it away. This Dove bar even helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process - where a regular soap bar might leave your skin feeling dry and tight. It's not a soap - it's a beauty bar.

