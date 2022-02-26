While your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands, Dove Pampering Care Hand Wash with Shea Butter and Warm Vanilla is a great cleanser for dry skin. This hand wash removes germs in seconds and moisturizes for hours. Care for your hands while effectively washing away dirt and germs. Made with our 5X Moisturizer Blend consisting of 5 skin nutrients and moisturizers, this hand wash goes beyond cleansing to keep hands soft and nourished, as you wash your hands for the recommended 20 seconds. Dove hand wash is gentle on hands and made with plant-based moisturizers for lasting nourishment. What’s more, this unique formulation includes no sulfates and no parabens.

Dove Cares- Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA

Scent - Induldge your senses with warm sweet floral notes in this cleanser

Gentle On Hands- Your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands, butDove hand wash is gentle on hands

Made with plant-based moisturizers, free from dyes, alcohol, parabens and sulfates