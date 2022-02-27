We think that skin cleansing should be an act of beauty for your skin that leaves it feeling soft and cared for. Dove Pink Beauty Bar has a delicate blush of color that adds a touch of feminine sophistication to your bathroom. Combined with our ¼ moisturizing cream, Dove Pink Beauty Bar helps nourish your skin during cleansing giving you soft and smooth skin unlike ordinary bar soap. Dove Beauty Bars are specially formulated to deliver skin-natural nourishment, helping your skin to keep its natural moisture during cleansing. Dove Pink Beauty Bar contains our ultra-mild cleansers, which don’t strip skin of moisture like a regular soap bar can. It’s mild enough to be used on your body, hands and as a facial cleanser– the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine. It’s not a soap bar – it’s a beauty bar. Just rub this Dove Pink Beauty Bar between your hands and smooth the cleansing lather over your skin before rinsing away.

