Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk with Jasmine Petals Body Wash combines 100% gentle cleansers and Dove’s unique NutriumMoisture technology skin natural nutrients with a delicate coconut milk and jasmine scent to help you pamper yourself for a few moments each day. With a blend of wholesome, skin-loving ingredients, the rich lather and warm scents create a pampering experience that will leave you and your skin feeling balanced and renewed. For best results, simply squeeze onto a shower pouf or hands and enjoy the calming fragrance and rich lather of this moisturizing body wash before rinsing away with warm water. Use this Dove body wash daily to experience a moment of pampering every day.

Formula with NutriumMoisture technology delivers skin natural nutrients

Coconut milk with jasmine scent delights your senses

Moisturizing body wash gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower

100% gentle cleansers, sulfate free

