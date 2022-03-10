Looking for a skin cleanser that indulges your senses and helps to soften skin? Dove Pampering Body Wash nourishes your skin and senses with shea butter and warm vanilla while leaving skin soft and smooth.

THOUGHTFULLY MADE: This body wash is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled plastic bottles so you can feel good about switching from shower soap to Dove

MILD AND PH-BALANCED: Dove Pampering Body Wash includes Moisture Renew Blend—a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin

NOURISHES AND FEEDS SKIN: Dove Pampering Body Wash combines Moisture Renew Blend with nourishing shea butter and warm vanilla for soft and smooth skin, unlike an ordinary body soap or cleanser

CARE AS YOU CLEAN: The cleansing efficacy and skin care you need, all in one product; Dove Body Wash is also effective at cleansing hands

