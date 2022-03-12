Looking for a body wash that delights your senses and helps to renew skin? The #1 dermatologist recommended body wash, Dove Renewing Body Wash nourishes your skin with peony and rose oil extracts while leaving skin soft and dewy. This Peony and Rose Oil body wash is sulfate- and paraben-free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin unlike typical cleanser or bath soap. This body wash uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. For best results, squeeze this rose oil and peony body wash into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, taking time to allow the energizing peony and rose oil extracts to waken your senses. Rinse off, revealing soft and dewy skin. Made with 100% gentle cleansers, Dove Renewing Body Wash is gentle to skin’s microbiome, its living protective layer. It creates a rich lather that moisturizes and replenishes skin while also leaving it cleansed, revived, and soft. Dove body wash is also effective at cleansing hands. With naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, we care about what goes into our body wash.