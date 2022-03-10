Dove Radiance Renew Body Wash Perspective: front
Dove Radiance Renew Body Wash

17.5 fl ozUPC: 0001111103377
Located in AISLE 18

Rinse well with water. Use daily to reveal beautifully nourished and glowing skin.

  • Exfoliating body wash formulated with naturally-derived skin cleansers, without sulfates or parabens
  • PETA-certified cruelty-free
  • Vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals
  • Fragrance notes of citrus and passionfruit with subtle floral and herbal notes
  • Specially formulated cleanser for dull skin, gently buffs away dead skin to instantly reveal brighter and smoother skin
  • Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser hydrates and illuminates for more radiant-looking skin
  • Serum-infused body cleanser
  • Made in 100% recycled plastic bottles