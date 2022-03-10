Hover to Zoom
Dove Radiance Renew Body Wash
17.5 fl ozUPC: 0001111103377
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Rinse well with water. Use daily to reveal beautifully nourished and glowing skin.
- Exfoliating body wash formulated with naturally-derived skin cleansers, without sulfates or parabens
- PETA-certified cruelty-free
- Vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals
- Fragrance notes of citrus and passionfruit with subtle floral and herbal notes
- Specially formulated cleanser for dull skin, gently buffs away dead skin to instantly reveal brighter and smoother skin
- Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser hydrates and illuminates for more radiant-looking skin
- Serum-infused body cleanser
- Made in 100% recycled plastic bottles