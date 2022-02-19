Looking for a skin cleanser that helps energize your senses and soften skin? Dove Refreshing Body Wash revitalizes your skin and senses with cucumber and green tea extracts while moisturizing your skin. This body wash is sulfate and paraben-free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin unlike typical bath soap or shower gel. This body wash uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. For best results, squeeze the refreshing cucumber and green tea body wash into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, taking time to allow the cooling green tea and cucumber to waken your senses. Rinse off, revealing revived and refreshed skin.

Mild and PH-balanced: Dove Refreshing Body Wash includes Moisture Renew Blend—a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin

Revitalizes and refreshes skin: Dove Refreshing Body Wash combines Moisture Renew Blend with cooling cucumber and green tea extract to nourish skin, unlike an ordinary cleanser or body soap

Care as you clean: The cleansing efficacy and skin care you need, all in one product. Dove Body Wash is also effective at cleansing hands

Plant-based moisturizer: Naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, Dove Refreshing Body Wash is microbiome gentle, so you’ll feel beautifully nourished while maintaining healthy skin

thoughtfully made: This body wash is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled plastic bottles so you can feel good about switching from shower soap to Dove