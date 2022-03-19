Looking for a skin cleanser that indulges your senses and helps to soften skin? Dove Pampering Body Wash nourishes your skin and senses with shea butter and warm vanilla while leaving skin soft and smooth. This Shea Butter body wash is sulfate and paraben-free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin unlike typical bath soap or shower gel. This body wash uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. For best results, squeeze this deeply nourishing body wash into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, taking time to allow the nourishing shea butter and warm vanilla to awaken your senses. Rinse off, revealing soft and smooth skin. Made with 100% gentle cleansers, Dove Pampering Body Wash is gentle to skin’s microbiome, its living protective layer. It creates a rich lather that moisturizes and replenishes skin while also leaving it cleansed, smooth, and soft. With naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, we care about what goes into our body wash. Dove care goes further than moisturizing body wash with PETA Cruelty-Free certification and 100% recycled plastic bottles.