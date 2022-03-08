Experience a shower like no other with Dove Shower Foam. It's the first-ever self-foaming pump bottle innovation from Dove, providing the light skin feel you want with the care your skin needs. The instant foaming body wash contains our NutriumMoisture technology and our mildest cleansers, creating a light, airy lather that rinses away quickly. Dove Shower Foam Deep Moisture Foaming Body Wash has a nourishing body wash lather that reaches deep into the surface layers of the skin and helps replenish skin's natural nutrients, which are essential for maintaining your skin's natural moisture balance. This helps leave skin looking and feeling healthy, soft, and smooth.

Helps maintain your skin’s natural moisture as you cleanse

Instant foam gives a light, airy lather

Dove Shower Foam foaming body wash rinses off quickly

Lightweight body wash with NutriumMoisture technology

Moisturizing body wash gently cleanses and cares for skin