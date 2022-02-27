Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Dove Smooths Pink Clay Mineral Hair Mask

4 ozUPC: 0007940047501
Purchase Options

Product Details

You may have tried pink clay in your skin care products, but have you tried using it on your hair? Inspired by the much-loved pink clay benefits found in skin care products, Dove Mineral Hair Mask Smoothes + Pink Clay leaves hair looking healthy thanks to 24 hour frizz protection*. Give frizzy hair the extra love and care it needs to look and feel healthy. Our frizz reduction hair mask nourishes unruly strands, using pink clay, to helps smooth pesky flyaways and combat unwanted frizz. If you're looking for a hair mask for color treated hair, this hair mask is also safe to use. With a tub made from 100% recycled materials, our pink clay mask’s sustainable packaging helps the environment, so you can care for your hair and planet earth at the same time. Add a touch of luxury to your anti-frizz hair care routine with our pink clay mask.

* vs. non-conditioning shampo