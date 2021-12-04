At Dove we know better style comes through better care. Dove Style+Care with Nutri-Style Complex helps provide long-lasting style by nourishing and protecting hair to help prevent issues such as frizzy hair, static and fly-aways that can get in the way of a great style. Looking for a hairspray that makes your hair feel as good as it looks? Unlike some hairsprays that leave you with helmet-hair, there’s no stiffness when you use Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray. This is a hairspray for women who want beautifully shiny hair with less frizz and a touchable style. This Dove hairspray is formulated with Nutri-Style Complex, leaving each strand beautifully soft, smooth and shiny for radiant and lustrous locks that feel gloriously silky. Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray is a static control and frizz control spray that will keep every strand in check – even in damp and humid weather. Fighting frizz, fly-aways, static and other hair nuisances, it will ensure that nothing gets in the way of beautiful looking hair. All you have to do is spray this fast-drying, anti-frizz hairspray over your hair and you can feel safe in the knowledge that your style will stay shiny, smooth and nourished through anything. Enjoy extra hold without all the stiffness for a beautiful style that lasts all day long.

