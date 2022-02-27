Dove White Beauty Bar combines a gentle cleansing formula with Dove’s signature 1/4 moisturizing cream to give you softer, smoother, more radiant looking skin vs. ordinary bar soap. The mild cleansers help your skin to retain its natural moisture rather than stripping it away. This Dove bar even helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process – where a regular soap bar might leave your skin feeling dry and tight. It’s not a soap bar – it’s a beauty bar. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help your skin retain its natural moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin.

A FRESH ALTERNATIVE: Try Dove White Beauty Bar gentle cleanser to help replenish nutrients, leaving dry skin feeling soft and smooth

GENTLE CLEANSING The luxurious lather of this Dove Beauty Bar won’t dry skin like other bath soaps. It’s gentle enough to use every day both body and face

#1 DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED: Formulated with mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream, Dove moisturizing beauty bar leaves skin soft and smooth with every shower

RICH HYDRATION: Help maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier and hydration with this beauty bar for women—ideal to use as a facial cleanser and body soap for sensitive skin