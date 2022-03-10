Infused with the fresh fragrance of crisp cucumber and honeydew melon blended with green tea, Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick is perfect if you’re looking for a long-lasting, invigorating, and fresh scent. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a deodorant for sensitive skin. With an alcohol-free formula that’s kind to skin, this deodorant helps to relieve the irritation that shaving can cause. Dove antiperspirant deodorant, enriched with our signature 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your delicate underarm skin – leaving your underarms feeling healthy and protected. As much as it cares for your skin, this deodorant for women doesn’t compromise on effective antiperspirant protection. Keeping you fresh, this gentle deodorant protects from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours. For best results, apply this Dove antiperspirant deodorant to dry skin after showering and enjoy fresh, comfortably dry skin from morning to night.

FREES YOU FROM UNDERARM WORRIES: This women's deodorant stick protects and cares for your skin so that you can be free from underarm inhibitions and live beautifully unselfconsciously.

KEEPS YOU FRESH: This deodorant has a nature-inspired scent with crisp cucumber, juicy pear, and honeydew melon blended with green tea.

SOFT AND COMFORTABLE UNDERARMS: Our antiperspirant deodorant for women, containing 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your underarm skin.

CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: Dove does not test on animals, including for deodorants, and is Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.

EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin.

ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant stick helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause.