Dove Advanced Care Invisible Sheer Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant for women keeps your favorite outfits looking their best. This antiperspirant deodorant spray is invisible and proven to leave no white marks on 100 colors of clothing. It dries instantly so you don’t have to break your stride when getting ready to go. Giving you long-lasting protection against underarm sweat and odor, this non-irritating antiperspirant for women will leave your underarms feeling healthy and protected for up to 48 hours. Enriched with our signature 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, this antiperspirant gives you gentle a dose of underarm care. Its 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula helps reduce irritation from shaving and leaves you with the fresh scent of cucumber with notes of freesias, lily and rose. Use Dove women's deodorant regularly and you can enjoy beautifully soft and comfortable underarms that stay dry all day long. For best results, spray each underarm with two or three short bursts from about 6 inches away.

KEEPS YOU FRESH: Try this antiperspirant for women with crisp, airy, leafy greenness, further freshened with watery cucumber notes on a floral bouquet of freesias, lily and rose

ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant spray helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause

GOES ON INSTANTLY DRY: This deodorant spray goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel

EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Our deodorant for women keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin

NO MARKS ON 100 COLORS: Dove Advanced Care Invisible Sheer Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant is proven to leave no white marks on 100 colors of clothing

CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE ANTIPERSPIRANT: Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified cruelty-free by PETA