Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Original Clean combines the reassurance of up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection with our clean signature scent. In addition to keeping underarm wetness at bay for up to 48 hours, the 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula helps delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation that regular shaving can cause. The formula also includes Dove NutriumMoisture and 1/4 moisturizers, for smooth underarms that look and feel softer with regular use. If you've been wondering how to get soft armpits, choose Dove Original Clean deodorant for women for touchably soft, smooth underarm skin and a clean scent to awaken your senses in the morning. To use, apply this antiperspirant deodorant to dry skin after showering or bathing and enjoy fresh and comfortably dry skin all day long. For best results, make sure your underarm skin is cool and completely dry before applying, and give each underarm a few swipes for even coverage.

Antiperspirant deodorant glides on easily

0% alcohol (ethanol) formula helps underarms recover from shaving irritation

Protects against underarm wetness and odor

Dove classic clean and delicate scent

Contains Dove NutriumMoisture and ¼ moisturizers for underarm care

Up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection