Explore products that don't just offer protection from sweat, but care for your skin, too. Long-lasting protection. Plant-based moisturizer.

EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Dove Advanced Care Beauty Finish Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin

CERTIFIED CRUELTY FREE: Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified cruelty-free by PETA

KEEPS YOU FRESH: A fruity floral scent with sparkling zesty top notes of pears and pineapple wrapped into a petally bouquet of freesia, waterlily and rose

ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant spray helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause

SOFT AND COMFORTABLE UNDERARMS: Our antiperspirant deodorant for women, containing 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your underarm skin

GOES ON INSTANTLY DRY: This women's deodorant spray goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel