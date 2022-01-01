Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: front
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: back
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: left
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: right
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: top
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Perspective: bottom
Dove Women 48-Hour Protection Beauty Finish Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray

3.8 ozUPC: 0007940034219
Product Details

Explore products that don't just offer protection from sweat, but care for your skin, too. Long-lasting protection. Plant-based moisturizer.

  • EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Dove Advanced Care Beauty Finish Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin
  • CERTIFIED CRUELTY FREE: Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified cruelty-free by PETA
  • KEEPS YOU FRESH: A fruity floral scent with sparkling zesty top notes of pears and pineapple wrapped into a petally bouquet of freesia, waterlily and rose
  • ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant spray helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause
  • SOFT AND COMFORTABLE UNDERARMS: Our antiperspirant deodorant for women, containing 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your underarm skin
  • GOES ON INSTANTLY DRY: This women's deodorant spray goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel