Infused with the fresh fragrance of crisp cucumber and honeydew melon blended with green tea, Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick is perfect if you’re looking for a long-lasting, invigorating, and fresh scent. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a deodorant for sensitive skin. With an alcohol-free formula that’s kind to skin, this deodorant helps to relieve the irritation that shaving can cause. Dove antiperspirant deodorant, enriched with our signature 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your delicate underarm skin – leaving your underarms feeling healthy and protected. As much as it cares for your skin, this deodorant for women doesn’t compromise on effective antiperspirant protection. Keeping you fresh, this gentle deodorant protects from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours. For best results, apply this Dove antiperspirant deodorant to dry skin after showering and enjoy fresh, comfortably dry skin from morning to night.

Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA because we believe that real beauty is cruelty-free

Contains 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil; cares for your underarm skin

0% alcohol (ethanol) formula helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause

Keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin