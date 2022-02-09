Hover to Zoom
Dove Women Invisible Solid Powder Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick
2 pk / 2.6 ozUPC: 0007940051180
Product Details
For soft, smooth underarms and invisible protection that lasts all day, look no further than Dove Invisible Solid Powder Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick. This deodorant stick gives you all day antiperspirant protection from underarm sweat and odor, has a powdery scent that indulges your senses throughout the day, and glides on for easy application. Plus, it’s invisible and leaves no white marks behind, so you can stay fresh, comfortable and confident all day long.
- The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant stick helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause
- Antiperspirant deodorant stick glides on for easy application
- Provides a classic, warm, powdery scent to indulge your senses throughout the day
- Globally, Dove does not test on animals, so all of our antiperspirant deodorants are cruelty free and certified by PETA
- Dove Invisible Solid Powder Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick provides all day underarm protection