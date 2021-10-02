DOVEBAR Raspberry Sorbet wWith Dark Chocolate Snack Size Bars
Product Details
Bite into an unforgettable DOVE Chocolate Experience with DOVE BAR Raspberry Sorbet With Dark Chocolate Snack Size Bars. Made with smooth raspberry sorbet and dipped in rich DOVE Dark Chocolate, this frozen dessert is luxurious treat that doesn't need a special occasion to enjoy. These snack-size ice cream novelties are great for sharing with friends or for stocking the freezer for those moments you want to enjoy a cold treat. Celebrate everyday moments with the deliciousness of DOVE Chocolate Sorbet Bars.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raspberry Sorbet: Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Cornstarch, Mono and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan.Coating: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavors), Coconut Oil, Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More