DOVEBAR Raspberry Sorbet wWith Dark Chocolate Snack Size Bars

6 ct / 2.4 fl ozUPC: 0004767748276
Bite into an unforgettable DOVE Chocolate Experience with DOVE BAR Raspberry Sorbet With Dark Chocolate Snack Size Bars. Made with smooth raspberry sorbet and dipped in rich DOVE Dark Chocolate, this frozen dessert is luxurious treat that doesn't need a special occasion to enjoy. These snack-size ice cream novelties are great for sharing with friends or for stocking the freezer for those moments you want to enjoy a cold treat. Celebrate everyday moments with the deliciousness of DOVE Chocolate Sorbet Bars. 

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (53 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raspberry Sorbet: Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Cornstarch, Mono and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan.Coating: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavors), Coconut Oil, Palm Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

