Ingredients

Raspberry Sorbet: Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Cornstarch, Mono and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan.Coating: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavors), Coconut Oil, Palm Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible