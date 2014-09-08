Downy April Fresh Liquid Fabric Conditioner softens, freshens, and protects your clothes from stretching, fading, and fuzz—leaving them with a long-lasting Febreze-fresh floral scent you’ll want to keep on sniffing. This conditioning fabric softener fights static and reduces more wrinkles than using detergent alone in the wash. Easy to use and compatible with top- and front-loading machines, Downy is the must-have addition to laundry day—so your clothes can always look and feel their best.

Conditions to help prevent stretching, fading, and fuzz

Leaves long-lasting freshness

Softens fabrics

Reduces more wrinkles than detergent alone

Compatible with HE machines