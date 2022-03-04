Downy Fresh Protect April Fresh In-Wash Odor Defense Scent Booster Beads
When you treat your laundry to Downy Fresh Protect In-Wash Odor Defense scent beads, fabrics are infused with motion-activated fresheners that are triggered as you move, knocking out odors on the spot. Its 24-hour odor neutralization keeps your clothes smelling fresh and clean - no matter what you do while wearing them. So get out there and see how Downy Fresh Protect helps you maintain that take-on-the-world freshness all day long.
- Easy to use in your washing machine
- Compatible with HE machines
Ingredients
Perfume Dispersant , Perfume and Dye .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
