Downy Fresh Protect April Fresh In Wash Odor Defense
Product Details
When you treat your laundry to Downy Fresh Protect In-Wash Odor Defense scent beads, fabrics are infused with motion-activated fresheners that are triggered as you move, knocking out odors on the spot. Its 24-hour odor neutralization keeps your clothes smelling fresh and clean—no matter what you do while wearing them. So get out there and see how Downy Fresh Protect helps you maintain that take-on-the-world freshness all day long.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Perfume Dispersant , Perfume and Dye .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More