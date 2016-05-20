Downy Fresh Protect April Fresh In Wash Odor Defense Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Downy Fresh Protect April Fresh In Wash Odor Defense

20.1 ozUPC: 0003700076359
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

When you treat your laundry to Downy Fresh Protect In-Wash Odor Defense scent beads, fabrics are infused with motion-activated fresheners that are triggered as you move, knocking out odors on the spot. Its 24-hour odor neutralization keeps your clothes smelling fresh and clean—no matter what you do while wearing them. So get out there and see how Downy Fresh Protect helps you maintain that take-on-the-world freshness all day long.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Perfume Dispersant , Perfume and Dye .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More