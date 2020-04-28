Hover to Zoom
Downy Infusions Bliss Sparkling Amber & Rose Liquid Fabric Softener
81 fl ozUPC: 0003700099732
Located in AISLE 22
Find happiness in the little things by changing how you do laundry. Downy Infusions Bliss Fabric Softener combines the sweet scent of amber and rose for clothes that smell as vibrant as they look. Safe for all washing machines, including HE, simply add a capful to your machine's softener dispenser for softer, scented laundry.
- Free of dyes
- Downy Infusions Bliss Scent Liquid Fabric Softener transforms your laundry with the sweet and vibrant scent of amber and rose
- Let the bright, glowing scent of Bliss captivate you with every inhale
- Scent boosting fabric softener freshens and softens for cozy, great-smelling clothes
- Safe for all washing machines and a great companion to your favorite detergent; just add a capful every load
- For even more captivating scent, use Downy Infusions Bliss In-Wash Scent Booster Beads and Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets